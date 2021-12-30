AAP's Atishi says BJP is extorting poor traders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi on Wednesday alleged that BJP councillors are extorting traders. She said that the BJP, which has been collecting commercial property taxes, conversion fees, and parking fees for years, refused to grant licenses to shops and restaurants in unauthorised areas and issued show cause notices to poor traders.

“Previously, health and trade licenses were issued to establishments via the municipal corporation but now it has been transferred to MHA, which is only granting licenses to those in notified areas and sending show cause notices to those in unauthorised colonies,” Atishi said.

Shyam Sunder Agarwal, Mayor, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, calls this allegation “baseless”, “Licenses are issued online so there is no point of extorting money. If any notices are issued, it must be to all who have not made their licenses.”