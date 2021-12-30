STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Covid curbs: Serpentine queues outside Delhi metro stations on day two

Meanwhile, anticipating gathering of commuters on New Year's Eve, Delhi Metro authorities have decided that exit from the Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed on that day.

Published: 30th December 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Crowd of passengers at a Metro Station after new travel guidelines were issued in the wake of of rise in COVID-19 cases; in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Long queues of commuters were seen outside various Delhi Metro stations for the second consecutive day on Thursday morning after imposition of fresh curbs by authorities to check the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Meanwhile, anticipating gathering of commuters on New Year's Eve, Delhi Metro authorities have decided that exit from the Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM on that day.

Every year, revellers gather at Connaught Place, the heart of New Delhi, adjacent to the metro station, to ring in the New Year.

However, with new Covid restrictions and night curfew in place from 11 PM onwards in Delhi amid a scare of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the crowd is likely to be small.

"To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve, exit from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly," the DMRC said in a statement on Thursday.

'Yellow alert' category graded action was put in place by authorities on Tuesday, which also entails running of metro trains with only 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing for commuters, in view of rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi.

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the city government for the containment of coronavirus in Delhi, travel inside the metro will be allowed, with certain restrictions, DMRC officials said.

Since the new restrictions came into force, the queues in the morning time, when metro services are used by a large number of office-goers, were again seen getting longer at some of the stations, officials said, adding they were doing theirs best to manage the situation to ensure compliance of Covid norms.

On Wednesday, long queues of commuters were seen outside stations at Laxmi Nagar, Akshardham, among others.

Many also had taken to Facebook and Twitter to share pictures of such queues outside stations.

Sources said, as offices are open, and not many can afford a private car or other means of transportation every day, so they are bound to use public transport, and if 50 per cent seating capacity rule is in place, such queues will be seen.

Delhi resident Rameen Khan, who takes a metro to reach his office in Gurgaon, said, there was a "massive queue" at the station.

Delhi Metro, in a statement, on Wednesday had said, as part of the intensified measures for containing COVID-19 spread, "15 flying squads were deployed across the Delhi Metro network" to ensure that the Covid safety protocols are strictly adhered to by the passengers inside trains and on DMRC premises.

The frequency of checking drives is also being increased to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines, and offenders are also being penalised on the spot, a senior official had said.

"Due to the strict reinforcement of social distancing norms, the passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow for some additional time for their commute. They should travel by the metro only if absolutely essential," the official added.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

India saw the highest single day rise of 180 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the total tally of such infections in the country to 961, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 263 cases followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

The national capital on Wednesday had recorded 923 fresh Covid cases, the highest daily rise since May 30, as the positivity rate again breached the 1 per cent-mark (1.29 per cent).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Metro Delhi Lockdown Omicron
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp