With 263 infections, Delhi reports maximum cases of Omicron; country's tally rises to 961

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded the highest single day rise of Omicron infections with 180 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such infections in the country to 961, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The 961 cases have been detected across 22 states and UTs so far, and 320 people have recovered or migrated.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 263 cases followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 13,000 mark after around 49 days, taking the total tally to 3,48,22,040, while the active cases increased to 82,402, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,80,860 with 268 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

A total of 13,091 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours on November 11.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 63 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 5,400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 5,400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent.

It has been less than two per cent for last 87 days.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.76 per cent.

It has been below one per cent for the last 46 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,58,778, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 143.83 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 268 new fatalities include 211 from Kerala and 20 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,80,860 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,496 from Maharashtra, 47,277 from Kerala, 38,324 from Karnataka, 36,758 from Tamil Nadu, 25,107 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,745 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

13,154 new #COVID19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours; Omicron case tally rises to 961 with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra.

Express Photo | @KanchiMadhav pic.twitter.com/VdyV82L0yq — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 30, 2021

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

About 38 per cent of the total samples analysed at various genome sequencing laboratories in Delhi in the past one week have been detected with Omicron variant of Covid, according to officials documents, as the cases of the new variant saw a record spike in this period in the national capital.

The documents shared by official sources also showed that of the 468 samples analysed during December 21-28, the Delta variant of coronavirus was detected in 31 per cent of these samples, and the rest constituted other variants.

These samples were analysed at labs at NCDC, ILBS and LNJP Hospital, the sources said.

A senior official in the South East district administration said that out of 14 Omicron cases, seven did not have any travel history.

The official also claimed that the new variant has been "spreading in the community", even as he didn't divulge any further details.

A senior doctor here, on the condition of anonymity, also claimed that Omicron variant of Covid has "begun to spread in the community" as its carriers are mostly asymptomatic, and hence they do not realise that they have been infected.

The person coming in contact also do not get cautioned in absence of symptoms, who in turn transmit it to family members and acquaintances, the doctor added.

India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and union territories so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to Union health ministry data updated this morning.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

The cases of Omicron have reported a significant jump in the last one week, and in view of that, authorities in Delhi on December 22 decided to have genome sequencing done of all samples of daily COVID-19 cases to ascertain if the new variant has spread in the community.

At Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), 125 samples were analysed between December 21-28, and over 53 per cent were detected with Omicron variant, and about 56 per cent with Delta variant, the sources said.

Sources at ILBS had on December 20 said that it had a capacity to handle about 1,000 samples per week.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a whopping 923 fresh Covid cases, as the positivity rate again breached the 1 per cent-mark (1.29 per cent).

On Tuesday, the city had registered one death due to coronavirus infection and a massive single-day spike with 496 fresh cases, the highest since June 4, while the positivity rate was 0.89 per cent.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said many international travellers, who have tested negative at the airport, are testing positive after a few days and infecting their family members during the period.

"The cases have increased due to international flights. Even during the earlier wave, the cases rose with flights coming in," the minister told reporters.

Jain said the Omicron variant of coronavirus is highly transmissible and hinted that it could be the reason behind the recent spike in infections.

He asserted that Delhi is fully prepared to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 143.75 crore on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

As many as 57,03,410 vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm on Wednesday, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above the age of 18 to get vaccinated from May 1.