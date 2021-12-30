STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Won’t end strike until demands on NEET-PG counselling are met’: Doctors

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) issued a letter stating that the strike will be continued.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Police stand guard as resident doctors stage a protest outside a hostel of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday.

Police stand guard as resident doctors stage a protest outside a hostel of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) have decided to continue with their ongoing strike against the delay in the NEET PG counselling.

The decision came after the RDAs conducted a meeting on Wednesday on whether the strike will be taken further amidst the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and the protocols issued by the Delhi government under which large gatherings have been restricted. 

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) issued a letter stating that the strike will be continued.

“Since our demands of expediting NEET-PG counselling and withdrawal of FIR have not been met by the authorities concerned yet, we have decided to continue the agitation,” the letter said. 

According to sources, during the day, the Delhi police had also asked them not to take out marches or rallies which would break the Covid-19 protocols. 

On Tuesday, FORDA representatives had a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, where they raised the issue of the delay in the NEET PG counselling, the manhandling of doctors and the withdrawal of FIR which was filed against them at IP estate police station under sections of rioting and causing obstructions in police work.

The protest became aggressive on Monday when the resident doctors took out a march from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to the Supreme Court.

The police installed barricades near Shaheedi Park and when the doctors tried to march ahead, they were dragged, manhandled and detained by the Delhi Police. Over 200 doctors were detained during the march.

On Monday, when around 2,500 doctors decided to march from Safdarjung hospital to the residence of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, they were stopped on the way and were again detained by the police at Sarojini Nagar police station. 

Over 40,000 doctors have been left in the lurch for almost 12 months now.

