AAP complaint against BJP over hospital

AAP’s Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel filed a complaint with the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Published: 31st December 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP on Thursday filed a police complaint against BJP leaders of the North civic body for putting at risk the lives of patients and staff of the Rajan Babu TB Hospital which operates in a building declared dangerous.

Not to back down, the BJP tweeted a picture of a vacant mohalla clinic with garbage and a stray dog outside it to embarrass AAP MLA Atishi who tweeted videos and photos of the hospital. The videos and photos show a portion of the hospital cordoned off as “dangerous” and “entry restricted”.

 “I did a surprise check of the hospital and found a serious lack of concern. Treatment is going on despite the building being declared dangerous. It is a disaster waiting to happen, as the building can collapse anytime,” Atishi tweeted.

“Being fully aware of the condition of the building, why have you left patients there to die?” she asked Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. 

AAP’s Leader of Opposition (LOP) Vikas Goel filed a complaint with the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

“I requested the police to lodge an FIR against BJP leaders for putting lives of so many people at risk. I inspected the hospital with Atishi, and found that treatment is going on despite the hospital’s deplorable state.” 

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor refuted the allegations, saying that only the front portion of the building was declared ‘dangerous’.

The rest is “safe and habitable”, he claimed. “This hospital serves TB patients from across north India. The wards shown in the video are well-maintained.”  

