AIIMS extends resident doctor term by a month

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has extended the tenure of resident doctors by one month in view of the COVID surge.

Published: 31st December 2021 09:51 AM

AIIMS Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS) has extended the tenure of resident doctors by one month in view of the Covid surge.

A letter issued by the institute’s registrar  said, “Keeping in view the need to provide the comprehensive patient care services at AIIMS, during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic surge, with the approval  of the competent authority, it has been decided to extend the tenure of resident doctors.” 

During the extension period, the resident and fellow doctors will be exclusively posted to work in Covid affected areas. 

The institute is also charting a contingency action plan and it will be operational after December 31.

Under this, the OPD services will be affected as only those patients with prior appointments will be registered and seen by doctors. 

Besides, AIIMS is in process of readying rooms for Covid patients.

“All routine admissions for OPD services will be curtailed to accommodate Covid patients and conduct emergency services,” the letter said.

