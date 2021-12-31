STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi metro capacity down to 200 per train from 2400

DMRC officials shared that the occupancy in the metros was reduced from its usual capacity of 2,400 passengers to only 200 passengers per train.

Serpentine queue outside Akshardham Metro Station on Thursday.

Serpentine queue outside Akshardham Metro Station on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) restricted the seating occupancy in its trains owing to the Yellow alert imposed by the Delhi government, each eight-coach metro can now only accommodate 200 passengers.

DMRC officials on Thursday shared that the occupancy in the metros was reduced from its usual capacity of 2,400 passengers to only 200 passengers per train.

“One train usually carries about 2,400 passengers. This comprises approximately 50 seating passengers and 250 standing passengers per coach. However since no passenger is allowed to stand, the occupancy has further reduced,” added an official.

The official further said, "With present restrictions of 50per cent seating and no standing, each coach can now accommodate only about 25 passengers. This is less than 10 percent of a train’s normal carrying capacity."

DMRC urged travellers to only travel only if absolutely essential. "Also keep extra time in your commute by the Metro as entry has to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which is resulting in the queue’s outside stations," official added.

