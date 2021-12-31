STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dumpsites transformed into book banks in Delhi

As part of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been converting many of its ‘dhalaos’ or dumpsites into libraries and book banks, officials said.

Books

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The north civic body has taken other steps such as beautification of compactors under the cleanliness initiative. 

At Sector-3 of Rohini Zone, a dumpsite has been converted into an English language coaching centre for poor children. People can also donate books there to help the needy students, a senior official said.

Officials said the ‘dhalaos’ which have been closed are being converted into vibrant spaces such as libraries and book banks to promote education, especially for the underprivileged. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has waste compactors at 76 locations.

The civic body said that it has taken the initiative of beautifying compactors by converting them into ‘compactor vatika’. It would be like a mini-garden with grass and flower plants.

