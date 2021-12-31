Roll back textile GST hike: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the Delhi government will protest against the proposed hike in GST on textiles. The Deputy CM said that he will raise the demand to withdraw the increased tax on textiles in GST council meeting scheduled for December 31.

“The Centre should take note of backbreaking inflation; they cannot rub salt on the wounds of the poor like this. The businesses of small traders will die a slow death,” the minister said.

The government will not let the common man’s voice be suppressed, he said. The minister stated that textile traders are opposing the proposed increase in GST rates from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and their demands are justified and the AAP government shall take them forward.

The existing 5 per cent tax apply on sales up to Rs 1,000 per piece of clothing. Informing the public about Delhi government’s stance on the hike, Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Textile traders are opposing the increase in GST rates from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. Their demand is justified.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal have always been in favour of keeping the tax rates on the low. In the meeting of the GST council to be held tomorrow, I will raise the demand for keeping the tax on clothes low.”

“The proposed hike from current rate of 5 per cent sits in complete disregard of common man’s woes,” the minister said.

Traders shut shops against Centre’s proposed GST hike on textiles

Number of markets shut on Thursday: 64 small and medium markets dealing in the business of garments

Shops stayed shut: Close to 1 lakh, according to Brijesh Goyal, chairman, Chamber of Trader and Industries (CTI)

Places where garment shops stayed shut:

Chandni Chowk

Gandhi Nagar

Lajpat Nagar

Karol Bagh

Okhla

Shanti Mohalla

Pitampura

Jogiwada

Rohini, among others

Percentage of hike in GST rates: From 5 per cent to 12 per cent

Hike effective from January 1