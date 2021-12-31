Striking the right note

Anjani Chadha By

Singer-songwriter and music producer Aneesha Dass quit her job as a psychologist to pursue music. The artiste—she explores diverse genres including pop and electronica—has been making waves with her music, thus becoming a fresh addition to the Indie music scene.

The singer from Delhi recently released 12:12, her debut EP with four songs made across a vast sonic palette. In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to the artist about her music influences, her songwriting process, and more.

Given you have experimented a lot in your EP 12:12, how would you describe your musical style?

I would say my musical style is still very much a work in progress. I guess it develops as my learning in music develops—in terms of production, arrangement, and theory. It is also a reflection of those I work and collaborate with. Since I have collaborated with co-producers and mix engineers on all my tracks, their flavour along with my vision creates the final product.

My own sonic influences are vast and within the realms of pop, electronic R&B, and funk. My voice is my primary instrument; my lyrics are usually intentional and tell a story. Therefore vocal-driven, lyric-driven arrangements coupled with interesting grooves and references taken from my idols would make up my musical style.

What are your musical influences?

I grew up listening to a lot of English music. My parents exposed me to bands and musicians like Pink Floyd, Michael Jackson, the Bee Gees, Abba, etc. As a 90s kid I would listen to Evanescence, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Backstreet Boys, Nsync, and more. I guess my love for good old pop and Indie music came from here. Later on in life, I explored great female voices like Nina Simone, Tina Turner, etc., on my own, and I think a lot of their influence remains in the way I approach my vocal arrangements.

My father also exposed me to electronic music, which is where my love to experiment with electronic sounds comes from. So I would say, a complete amalgamation of this entire soundscape defines where I am currently at. I believe this eclectic, varied taste helps keep my music fresh and exciting for myself as well as my listeners.

Do your songs portray lived experiences or something else?

My songwriting process is quite varied. Sometimes a song or idea starts with a vocal riff that is recorded on my favourite app—voice notes. From there, it develops melodically through my production or with an instrumental collaborator. Other times, if I sit to write and produce, the instrumental arrangement is laid down first, on top of which the vocal melody and lyrics flow.

Sometimes an idea comes from lyrics I might write down, which later develops into a melody and composition with the intention of using those lyrics and creating a song around them. All these processes often do end up flowing from either lived experiences or observed experiences, mostly within the realm of my relationships. But lately I have observed that a lot of my ideas also come from concepts. Like a moment in time captured in a song or a visual that is quite specific; it will inspire the groove, lyrics, and melody of an idea that I’m trying to complete.

