80-year-old among 128 arrested over R-Day violence in Delhi

A protester who allegedly attacked and injured a CISF personnel during violence at the Red Fort was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday.

Published: 02nd February 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Blockades being set up as part of police security enhancements at Singhu.

Blockades being set up as part of police security enhancements at Singhu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurmukh Singh, 80-year-old, hailing from Fatehgarh district of Punjab is the oldest among 128 people arrested by the Delhi Police in connection to the Republic Day violence.On Monday, the Delhi Police released a list of those against whom FIRs have been registered and those detained in connection with the violence that broke out during farmers’ tractor rally on official website.

Amongst the 128 arrested, five are those who are above the age of 60. Jeet Singh (70) from Sangroor district, Joginder Singh hailing from Mansa district of Punjab who is 63-year-old among those. Jagbir, three more sexagenarian - 60-year-old from Haryana’s Rohtak, Daya Kishan (62) from Jhajjar in Haryana, and Dharmpal (63) from Delhi’s Dhansa have also been arrested.Two held aged 18 — Naveen from Haryana’s Rohtak and Guru Sewak Singh from Punjab’s Mansa are the youngest among them.

​ALSO READ | Republic Day violence: Protestor who attacked CISF personnel arrested in Delhi

“Delhi Police have filed 44 FIRs and arrested 128 people in connection with farmers’ protest. We’ve provided the information on our website, anyone can see it. Police have not detained anyone illegally. I appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours,” said Delhi Police PRO Eish Singha

The statement came in the backdrop of a plea in the Delhi High Court that is seeking the “release of all persons, including but not limited to farmers who have been illegally detained on or after January 26, in and around Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border.”

A protester who allegedly attacked and injured a CISF personnel during violence at the Red Fort was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. The accused, Akash Preet, is a resident of Rampur.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said, “There are various rumours being spread about illegal detention and missing of many farmers post January 26 violence. Delhi Police has registered 44 cases and arrested 128 persons so far. Their details are available on Delhi Police website.” 

ALSO WATCH:

Delhi Police gets new armour to fight swords

The Delhi Police have provided its personnel in Shahdara district with metal rods with hand and forearm armour to protect them from attack by sharp-edged weapons or sword injuries. During the recent protests on January 26, some miscreants allegedly attacked policemen with swords.

Compensation for injured cops announced

The Delhi Police on Monday announced Rs 25,000 compensation for its personnel grievously injured during the Republic Day tractor parade violence and Rs 10,000 for those seriously injured. The CP has also approved special grant.

PIL in HC for release of persons ‘illegally’ detained 

The Delhi High Court is likely to hear on Tuesday a PIL seeking immediate release of persons allegedly illegally detained by police since Republic Day in connection with protests. The petition, by a resident, is listed on Tuesday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

The petitioner, a law graduate, claims that he has come to know through news reports...that people were detained from the Singhu, Ghaziabad and Tikri borders. Meanwhile, a Delhi court will pass the order on Tuesday on the bail plea of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia arrested by the Delhi Police from the Singhu border protest site.

