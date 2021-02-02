STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red Fort to remain shut for visitors till further notice: Archaeological Survey of India

An order issued by the ASI says that the decision for the closure of Mughal fort-palace had been taken after the directions from the DM.

Published: 02nd February 2021 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

An illuminated Red Fort in New Delhi

An illuminated Red Fort in New Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Red Fort will remain closed for an indefinite period for general visitors to prevent possible spread of bird flu. 

“As per the order received from the DM (central) cum District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of government of NCT Delhi and in continuation to previous office orders of this office, it is hereby directed that Red Fort, Delhi shall remain closed for the public and general visitors until further order as a measure to control the spread of Avian influenza in the Red Fort area which is declared as infected zone,” says the order signed by Arvin Manjul, director (monument), ASI.

A day after the participants of farmers’ tractor rally went berserk on Red Fort campus, the ASI had ordered closure of the fort. 

The ASI has also lodged FIR against the miscreants who had entered the protected building riding their tractors on Republic Day. The iconic garrison has been shut for most of the days this year.   

It was  closed for tourists for 17 days from January 6 to January 22 due to a bird flu scare after about 60 birds, mainly crows, were found dead in the Red Fort complex.

Again it remained shut from January 22 to January 26 due to the Republic Day celebrations. 

“Due to the closure of the site, the ASI is incurring revenue, which comes from ticket entry sale, loss  of roughly Rs 3.5-4 lakh per day.  It is not clear when the fort will be opened for the general visitors,” said an official. 

