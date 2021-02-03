Farmers' protest: Security tightened at Delhi borders, traffic congestions on key roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Security has been stepped up with the deployment of extra personnel and strengthening of barricades near farmers’ protest sites at Delhi’s borders, leading to traffic congestions on many key roads in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the closure of borders and suggested alternative roads for travel.

Workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday were seen hooking iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the Centre’s new farm laws at the site.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

Security has also been tightened at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, where protesting farmers are also camping for over two months.

“Ghazipur border is closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is heavy on Vikas marg, IP extention, NH 24. Pl(ease) commute from other borders,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Delhi-Ghazipur border remains closed for traffic.

