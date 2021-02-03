'Nursery admissions in Delhi schools to start soon': CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will soon begin the process of admission for nursery in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday “We will soon begin nursery admission. The process was delayed this year due to the pandemic,” he said while interacting with principals and authorities of private schools.

Usually, nursery admission in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education (DoE) releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out usually in December.

However, there has been no development on it this educational year so far.

Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to Covid-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available, a whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month had ruled out scrapping nursery admission.

“Education is our top priority. That’s why we had allocated Rs 10,000 crore for education in our very first budget. It was unprecedented and unheard of. The Delhi government is committed to work for the most fundamental needs of common people. Hence we have worked to transform government schools and hospitals in Delhi,” said Kejriwal, during the interaction on educational reforms in the post-COVID era.

“Getting quality education is a dream of every individual, irrespective of their economic background. Earlier, students from underprivileged backgrounds were not getting quality education. But our government has ensured that everyone gets the best possible education. Providing quality education to every student is our dream,” he added.