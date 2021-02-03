STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Nursery admissions in Delhi schools to start soon': CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will soon begin the process of admission for nursery in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (c) interacts with principals and management authorities of private schools in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (c) interacts with principals and management authorities of private schools in Delhi. (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will soon begin the process of admission for nursery in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday “We will soon begin nursery admission. The process was delayed this year due to the pandemic,” he said while interacting with principals and authorities of private schools. 

Usually, nursery admission in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education (DoE) releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out usually in December.

However, there has been no development on it this educational year so far.

Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to Covid-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available, a whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month had ruled out scrapping nursery admission.

“Education is our top priority. That’s why we had allocated Rs 10,000 crore for education in our very first budget. It was unprecedented and unheard of. The Delhi government is committed to work for the most fundamental needs of common people. Hence we have worked to transform government schools and hospitals in Delhi,” said Kejriwal, during the interaction on educational reforms in the post-COVID era.

“Getting quality education is a dream of every individual, irrespective of their economic background. Earlier, students from underprivileged backgrounds were not getting quality education. But our government has ensured that everyone gets the best possible education. Providing quality education to every student is our dream,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Schools Arvind Kejriwal AAP Nursery Admissions
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp