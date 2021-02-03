STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Police on lookout for Deep Sidhu involved in ruckus at Red Fort, to be arrested soon

The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels - local police, special cell and crime branch.

Published: 03rd February 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Deep Sidhu

Deep Sidhu (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after the violence that erupted in the national capital during farmers' tractor rally on January 26, Delhi Police said that the Crime Branch is yet to arrest actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in hoisting the flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.

The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels - local police, special cell and crime branch.

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana have also been included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

"On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused to be arrested. We have also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on them. We will arrest them soon," said Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime.

"A few other people have also been identified who indulged in the violence on January 26 and they provoked others as well. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced on them," he added.

Ranjan informed that 44 cases were registered in connection with the Republic Day violence out of which 14 important cases were reported to the Crime Branch and an investigation team has been formed to look into the case.

"Probe is underway into the matter how farmer leaders changed their stand on that day and broke from the agreed route for the tractor rally. A scientific probe is underway. We are also analysing video footage," said Ranjan.

"We didn't succeed in arresting Deep Sidhu, we are still looking for him and he will be arrested soon. We are collecting evidence and action will be taken against the people behind this violence," he added. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day ruckus farmers protests Red Fort flag hoisting Deep Sindhu Delhi Police
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp