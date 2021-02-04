'Art Meets Street': Cultural consciousness with street art 

By Express News Service

Premiering on February 7, a new series titled Art Meets Street, by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, seeks to engage with a diverse group of street artists. Hosted by acclaimed interior designer Vinita Chaitanya, the series aims to recognise the power of activism and the simple expression of public art with leading street artists Shilo Shiv Suleman, Hanif Qureshi, Anpu Varkey, Do & Khatra and Kiran Mahajan. Excerpts from an interview with Chaitanya:

What led you to create this series?

As we have been living in a largely virtual world over the past year, this was one way that KNMA felt would allow audiences to continue their relationship with art, and offer a way to deepen understanding and appreciation. When I was asked to host the ‘Art Meets Street’ series, I was excited to explore this concept, the artists’ take, the reality of living with art, and is built on personal expression that becomes a cultural representation of a city or time. The effect on the people who grow up around it, pass it during their commute, or see it just once – leaving an influence on the collective consciousness.

What are the major highlights of the series?

A couple of very exciting concepts discussed include my conversation with Shilo where she talks about how our idea of street art is so Westernised, and age-old Rajasthani mural painters, who have been forgotten. Similarly, the concept of rangoli that we draw on the floor outside their houses, is never thought of as street art, but confined to the norms of rituals and religious practices. Similarly, Hanif talks about

Vinita Chaitanya

transforming Sasoon Docks and the uninviting smell with street art. The dock in question is one of the oldest docks, and the first wet dock constructed in Mumbai. He refers back to the 2017 project where the dock was transformed into an exhibition space, and 30 artists from around the world gave the bustling dock a colourful makeover as part of a public art festival.

Tell us about the importance of street art.

Street art plays a very important role in an area’s cultural feeling, it can contribute to a feeling of energy, passion and inspiration. It helps raise awareness of art with people from all walks of life, and how it plays a part in everyday living. The most exciting part is when you see children stop and observe public art, they always have a new and interesting perspective. KNMA has also undertaken a number of public art projects as well, in Noida specifically in a few metro stations and highway underpasses.

What are the challenges in maintaining this art form?

Street art is exposed to the elements and will always fade, but that is part of the beauty and experience. No city or town stays the same, and in the same manner street art also follows a cycle of evolution. Nowadays, many street artists have a social media presence that has gone a long way in establishing them as a legitimate art form. It is also very useful when museums like KNMA recognise this as an art form and look to delve deeper into it.