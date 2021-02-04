BJP sees protesters as enemy of government, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday attacked the Centre saying that construction of walls, wire fencing and putting nails on roads show that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeing agitating farmers as “enemies” of the government.

“The BJP is treating these protesting farmers as terrorists and anti-nationals. They have been protesting for more than two months but the Central government has not yet accepted their demands. The BJP and the police have tortured these poor farmers mercilessly,” said the MP.

Singh along with other MPs of the party raised the issue inside the parliament. Speaking on the international support to farmers’ agitation, Singh said that any support for a humanitarian cause should be welcomed.

“If there was some issue between two countries then foreign involvement should not be accepted. But farmers’ issue is a humanitarian cause and I believe that there should not be any problem with international support. Rather name calling, the BJP government should talk to farmers and solve the matter,” added the AAP leader. The Kejriwal government has arranged water, toilets, electricity, Wi-Fi and others logistics for the protesting farmers.