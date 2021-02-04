Lok Nayak Hospital given Rs 46 cr for coronavirus management

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest healthcare facility under the Delhi government, received over Rs 46 crore from state authorities for the management of the coronavirus pandemic, revealed an RTI query. The reply to a Right to Information application, filed by the correspondent, stated that a total of Rs 46.25 crore was provided to the facility, also known as LNJP hospital, till December 2020 for Covid-19 management since the start of the pandemic. The fund were provided via the Delhi State Health Mission.

The Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, also under the AAP-led Delhi government, received Rs 24 crore for Covid-19 management through the DSHM while the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden received Rs 9 crore from the government for Covid-19 emergency response and health system strengthening preparedness package, revealed the RTI.

The reply also stated that Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, another Delhi government-run facility, had received Rs 1.20 crore from the CDMO North District for the management of Covid-19. The Delhi government converted its prime hospitals such as Lok Nayak, GTB, RGSSH, SRHH, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Deep Chand Bandhu, Baba Saheb Ambedkar into dedicated facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. However, the rest of the hospitals did not respond to the RTI query.

The Lok Nayak Hospital was converted into the largest facility for corona patients with 2,000 beds, followed by GTB and other hospitals. So far, over 10,000 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and been discharged from LNJP. The national capital reported 150 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the disease on Wednesday. The death toll has now risen to 10,864, while the cumulative case count now stands at 6,35,481.

Jabs For Frontline workers from today

Frontline workers, including police personnel and sanitation workers, in the national capital will receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs starting Thursday. There are around six lakh frontline workers in Delhi, of which nearly 3.5 lakh have registered for inoculation, an official said. A total of 7,365 people, around 40% of targeted beneficiaries, were administered vaccine against coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday, officials said