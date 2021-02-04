STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Looking back with Memoirs

Reflecting on the past has often proven to be a great exercise by philosophers and scholars alike.

Published: 04th February 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Reflecting on the past has often proven to be a great exercise by philosophers and scholars alike. The act helps in shaping the future as it brings us face-to-face with our own self. Memoirs, in this way, do a stellar job. Promising both good creative writing and genuine research are the many upcoming memoirs in the Indian publishing industry.

In Rumours of Spring: A Girlhood in Kashmir, the author Farah Bashir recounts her adolescence years in Srinagar in the 1990s, after the armed insurgency erupted against New Delhi. This book answers many questions, which perhaps a person living in another state in India might have not thought about. (HarperCollins) Power, Press and Politics, by Alok Mehta is a groundbreaking, insider account of the workings of the Indian media — both print and electronic, and across English, Hindi and regional publications.

The Padma Shri awardee, who talks from his experience of 50 years, presents many cases, which garnered public attention. (Bloomsbury) The inner workings of theatre by a stellar playwright is to be well-depicted in This Life at Play: Girish Karnad. To be released on the director’s 83rd birth anniversary on May 19, his memoirs were first published in Kannada in 2011 and were to be translated into English by Karnad himself, but he could only finish a part of it.

According to Udayan Mitra, Publisher — Literary, Harper- Collins India, “Quite simply, it is one of the greatest memoirs to come out of India. This original classic in Kannada has been wonderfully translated into English by Srinath Perur, building on the parts translated by Karnad himself.”(HarperCollins) Another theatre imprint is Enter Stage Right: The Alkazi- Padamsee Family Memoir where author Feisal Alkazi narrates the story of the Alkazis and the Padamsees — two families who maintained an equivocal position in art, theatre and literature, while, breaking new grounds in some of the most important events in post-independence India.

(Speaking Tiger) Unfinished, the memoir by actress and singer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, promises to take readers on her journey of battling racial discrimination to making it into Hollywood. (Penguin Random House) Acclaimed Indian poet, lyricist and film director, Gulzar, will also share his candid anecdotes with the likes of Satyajit Ray to RD Burman, Kishore Kumar, Bimal Roy, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Mahasweta Devi among others, in Actually... I Met Them: A Memoir. “Memories don’t dry up really. They keep floating between the conscious and the subconscious. It’s a great feeling to swim there sometimes,” he points to which we very well agree sir! (Penguin Random House)

Side trivia
Unfinished, by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, promises to take readers on her journey of battling
racial discrimination to making it into Hollywood

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp