Tihar Haat reopens fully after 11 months, gallery soon to display inmates’ artworks

NEW DELHI: The famous Tihar Haat will reopen fully after a gap of almost 11 months. The Delhi Prisons is also planning to open a art gallery to showcase the paintings and sculptures mades by the inmates.

The Tihar Haat is famous for its bakery products, spices, oils, stationary and handicraft products.

Both the Tihar Haat and Tihar Emporia were closed in March 2020 during the nationwide lockdown due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

A wide range of products made by prison inmates like bakery products, Namkeen, biscuits, spices, housekeeping products, wooden crafts, Mustard Oil, hand-made file covers, clothes, blankets, bed sheets, facemasks etc are retailed at these stores. The prisoners lodged in Semi-Open Jail are employed at these stores as store-assistant.

“With improvement in the Covid-19 situation, Tihar Emporia was reopened partially in August and Tihar Haat resumed service recently,” said an official. From Thursday, both stores will remain open on all seven days from 11am to 7pm.

“Tihar Art Gallery also will take place very soon near Tihar Haat building. Paintings and sculpture made by Tihar Prison inmates will be showcased for exhibition and sale purpose,” the official said.