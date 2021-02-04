STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Verify scholarship claims of minority students by Feb 5’

Delhi Students

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has taken exception to a large number of applications, for Centre-sponsored scholarship for students from the minority communities, which haven’t been cleared by the schools. According to the government officials, more than 12,000 applications (under pre and post-matric scholarship scheme) are pending for verification at the school level, though the deadline was December 15.

The number of fresh applications received this year for the grant is 34,313 with 24,830 submissions under the pre-matric scholarship scheme. Terming the pendency a ‘serious issue’, the DoE has directed the heads of all private, government-aided and government schools including being run by municipal agencies and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to verify the claims by February 5.

“It has been observed that the total numbers of applications pending at institution level on NSP (National Scholarship Portal) under pre-matric scholarship and post-matric scholarship schemes for minority students are 8,733 and 3,584 respectively, which is a very serious issue. All heads of schools are further informed that the timeline for various activities under pre-matric scholarship and post-matric scholarship schemes has been extended,” says a note sent to all schools on Monday.

The note further directs them to verify the application before the time. “It is also informed that no further extension will be considered in any case,” it reads.  In November, the DoE sent a reminder to the schools directing them to guide the students so that eligible can apply for the scholarship schemes in time. They were also requested to expedite the verification process at the level of the institutions as the number of verified applications was ‘significantly’ low. 

Under the schemes, meritorious students at pre or post-matric level belonging to minority communities who have secured not less than 50 per cent — are provided financial assistance — admission or tuition fee and maintenance allowance. According to the status report (as on February 1, 2021), total 9,483 fresh applications for post-matric scholarship scheme were received and only 697 could be verified.

Nearly 1,400 of these applications were rejected and 2,038 were found to be defective. From all districts, there were 24,830 fresh applications for pre-matric scholarship scheme and only 2,797 have been verified so far. After due process, 4,421 applications were rejected and 5,977 were marked as defective.

