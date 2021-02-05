AAP unhappy with proposal to increase powers of L-G

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said BJP-led Central government was trying to govern the national capital through “proxy”. Sisodia was reacting to reports of Union Cabinet approving amendments to the GNCTD Act which will give more power to the Lieutenant Governor. He alleged that it was “murder of constitutional democracy”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been at loggerheads with successive Lieutenant Governors regarding administrative control over different government departments. The matter had also reached the Supreme Court where the bench distinguished the powers of the elected government and L-G, which was on land, police and public order.

“It (BJP) is using secretive and unconstitutional ways to impede the progress of Delhi. Our Constitution clearly mentions that barring police, land and public order, everything else falls under the ambit of an elected government in Delhi” said Sisodia. As per reports, the proposed changes to the GNCTD Act will prescribe timelines for the elected government in Delhi to send legislative and administrative proposals to the L-G for his opinion.

The Centre intends to pass the new amendments included in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the current Budget session of the Parliament. “The L-G will use this Act to unnecessarily intervene in the matters of public interest and impede the progress of Delhi. In the last 5 years, L-G has invariably hindered the decisions made by Delhi government” added Sisodia.

Sisodia also said that as BJP has not been able to come to power in the national capital it is taking such a route. “Rather than working on development in other states, it (BJP) is trying to deprive the people of Delhi by giving unlimited powers to the L-G in such an undemocratic manner. BJP, which has faced defeat thrice in the past, wants to govern Delhi through a proxy,” he said.