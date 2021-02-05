CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push for e-vehicle adoption at mass level in the city. “To make people aware about electric vehicles, we are launching the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign.

I appeal to each and every vehicle owner in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles and to make a commitment to purchase a vehicle that causes no pollution,” said Kejriwal while launching the campaign.

Earlier, Delhi government had notified its ambitious EV policy under which many incentives are provided to people buying an electric vehicle. Kejriwal also announced that in the next six months the vehicles in all departments of Delhi government will make the switch to electric vehicles.

Under the campaign, government will highlight the characteristics and benefits of EVs and focus on the role of pubic towards decreasing pollution in the city. The government is trying to rope in Resident Welfare Association and various market associations to spread the word about electric vehicles.

“The efforts of the government alone are not enough, everybody has to come together. Vehicular pollution is the biggest source of pollution in the city. Incentives on EVs range from a maximum of Rs 30,000 for 2 and 3-wheelers and up to Rs 1,50,000 on the purchase of 4-wheelers. This subsidy is received directly in your bank account within 3 days of the purchase,” informed the chief minister.