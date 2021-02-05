STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discipline, mantra of unions ahead of Saturday chakka jam

“As far as the chakka jam is concerned, we can guarantee it will be peaceful and a huge success.

Barricading of roads by the police is giving a tough time to motorists. A scene from Tikri border | Shekhar Yadav

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of the nationwide road blockade planned by the farmer unions on February 6, farmer leaders are optimistic that their move would be a success and would not be “derailed” like the one on January 26. The message — “remain disciplined” — from the leadership is clear, said the leaders alleging that the events of January 26 were the outcome of a “government conspiracy”. 

“As far as the chakka jam is concerned, we can guarantee it will be peaceful and a huge success. However, we cannot take responsibility for any violence that may be caused due to conspiracy caused by the government. There are ongoing agitations in other states, and no violence has been reported from anywhere. Till the laws are repealed, we will continue with our agitation.

The government has launched an attack on our basic rights by cutting off Internet, and supplies,” said Buta Singh Burjgill, head of a Bharatiya Kisan Union faction in Punjab.   Punjab Kisan Union’s Gurnam Singh said, “The leadership wants peaceful protests. However, it must be pointed out that the violence (on January 26) was not caused by us. The government has turned the protest sites into fortresses in a bid to build a narrative that farmers pose a danger and are attacking the police.”

Information is being disseminated among the farmers in an “organised” manner, pointed out Ajay, a protesting farmer at the site. “The unions have a sound communication structure through which information percolates to every tier of protesters. The importance of discipline is being reiterated across all levels,” said Ajay. 

“While the majority of people maintained discipline, a minuscule number got mislead due to the government’s conspiracy. This time, the communication gaps are being plugged and the protesters are more aware of how their conduct should be,” he added. Prakash Singh, a protesting farmer, said support for the movement had amplified in the past few days.

