Farmers' protest: CRPF to fit wire mesh on buses to avoid damages

Published: 05th February 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard at Tikri border on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked all its units deployed at the three Delhi borders to fit wire mesh on its buses ahead of the farmers’ chakka jam on February 6. The units concerned have been directed to complete the work on “war footing” before Saturday, officials said on Thursday, adding that the CRPF passed the directive after a meeting with senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The CRPF, which comes under the jurisdiction of MHA, has also been directed to extend for two more weeks the deployment of its 31 companies in Delhi-NCR.  Through an order, the MHA has extended the deployment of 31 companies till February 15. This will be also applicable for 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies which are deployed at the borders. 

The communication states, “In the wake of ‘chakka jam’ call given by the farmers on February 6, competent authority has desired that all buses available with the units should be fitted with wire mesh.” The measure is to ensure that no jawan is injured and no bus is damaged. Since the time left for chakka jam is very less, the CRPF has asked all units to work on war-footing, officials said. 

