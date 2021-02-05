STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farmers' stir: Iron nails studded on roads at Ghazipur border repositioned, says Delhi police

The police's statement comes after videos and photos of workers removing the nails from roads near Ghazipur border surfaced on social media.

Published: 05th February 2021 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws

High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Iron nails studded on roads at the Ghazipur border to restrict the movement of farmers agitating against the new agriculture laws have been "repositioned" but the security arrangements at the site remain the same, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The police's statement comes after videos and photos of workers removing the nails from roads near Ghazipur border surfaced on social media. The iron nails studded on roads have been "repositioned" behind the barricades, said DCP (East) Deepak Yadav.

"Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it is shown that nails are being taken off at Ghazipur. These are just repositioned behind the barricades. Security arrangement at the border remains the same," he said.

Security arrangements were strengthened at the Ghazipur border, where farmers have been camping for over two months, after Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional appeal had galvanised tillers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to flock to the Delhi-UP border.

Drones have also been deployed to monitor the protesters. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders seeking the repeal of the three agriculture laws. They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system.

But the government says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest Farmers stir Ghazipur border Ghazipur border nails Delhi police
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp