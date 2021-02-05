STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Finalise digital health management by August: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister reviewed works related to the HIMS project, e-health card and health helpline.

Published: 05th February 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

CM Kejriwal holds meeting with health department officials on Thursday | Twitter

CM Kejriwal holds meeting with health department officials on Thursday | Twitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to finalise the Health Information Management System (HIMS) project by the middle of this year and start distribution of e-health cards at the earliest.

The chief minister reviewed works related to the HIMS project, e-health card and health helpline. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials of the department were present at the meeting. Apprising the chief minister on the progress of the project, the health department officials said the work is being done as per schedule.

“The chief minister directed the officials to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated deadline. He also instructed to ensure that the distribution of the health cards is started at the earliest,” said a Delhi government statement.

With HIMS in place, Delhi will become the only state in the country to have a cloud-based health management system, the statement claimed. The Health Information Management System is scheduled to be implemented by August 2021 in all the Delhi government hospitals. It will be expanded to include private hospitals in future.

“All patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and back end services and processes will be brought under the system,” the statement said. The entire system will be cloud-based and digitised. This will bring all health-related information on one platform and help people in emergency cases, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal HIMS
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp