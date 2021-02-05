STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No chakka jam in Delhi': Farmers' body asks protestors to be peaceful during highway blockade

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said emergency and essential services such as ambulance and school bus will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam' that is proposed to be held between 12 pm and 3 pm.

Published: 05th February 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during the Kishan Mahapanchayat against the new Farm Bill at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh

Farmers during the Kishan Mahapanchayat against the new Farm Bill at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, on Friday said there would be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi on February even as it asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way.

In a statement, the SKM said emergency and essential services such as ambulance and school bus will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam' that is proposed to be held between 12 pm and 3 pm on Saturday. "There will be no chakka jam programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located," the statement stated.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over 70 days, demanding a complete repeal of three central farm laws.

Darshan Pal, a senior member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said that 'chakka jam' will remain completely peaceful and non-violent, adding that protesters have been asked to not to indulge in any conflict with government officials or any citizen.

The SKM had earlier this week announced this nationwide chakka jam on Saturday, saying that farmers would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

According to the SKM, the chakka jam will conclude at 3 pm by blowing vehicle horn for one minute, a move that is aimed at expressing support and solidarity with the farmers. Meanwhile, security at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders has been tightened by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also held a meeting with the senior officers of the force and reviewed the security arrangements. "The police will also be monitoring content on the social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force," officials said.

Elaborating about the security arrangements for the proposed 'chakka jam', Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said in view of the violence that took place on January 26, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that miscreants are not able enter the national capital.

"We are monitoring content on the social media to make sure rumours are not spread against the police. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with the police force of other states also," he added.

A senior police officer said to prevent any kind of law and order situation and disruption of normal life during the 'chakka jam', adequate forces are being deployed across the outer-north district of Delhi Police.

