Tracing Buddhism through stamps

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

M. Lokeswara Rao retired as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in 2016. But unlike his peers, got busier post-retirement, after he picked up an old hobby — philately, something which he couldn’t do while in active service.

Now, the 63-year-old spends most of his day with his stamps — searching and networking for the ones he wants to collect. Aware that these delicate pieces are prone to damage, he carefully stores them in polythene sheets before transporting them on to albums.

Though not a Buddhist, Rao follows Buddha teachings of nonviolence, peace and love for nature. He has over 3,000 stamps on Buddhism, including the 1893 Chinese stamp — the first one to be issued anywhere in the world on Buddhism.

His book, Buddhism on Stamps, released last month, has been recognised by Asia Book of Record and India Book of Record for ‘maximum philatelic materials (1,127) used to narrate the story of Gautama Buddha’. Earlier, Rao received a Large Silver medal for the exhibit ‘Buddhism’ at the Sydney Stamp and Coin Expo 2019, Australia and another Large Silver at the Philavirtue 2020 exhibition. We talk to this nature lover philatelist for more:

Tell us more about Buddhism on stamps.

The book tells the life story of Gautama Buddha through philatelic materials. Apart from the usual postal stamps, I have used materials like stamp blocks, 3D stamps, silk stamps, se-tenant, FDC, miniature sheets, souvenir sheets, maxim cards, postcards, covers, gutters, booklets, errors, and proofs procured from different countries. The book has 22 chapters on the life of Buddha and his works, like Jataka Kathas, the Twelve Deeds of Buddha, the Eight Auspicious Symbols of Buddhism, monasteries, prayer wheel, mythical animals, elements of longevity, mudras, etc. It also has philatelic material from the Borobudur ship expedition, Buddhist festivals and sacred Buddhist places around the world.

Why did you choose Buddhism as the subject for your book?

I am a nature lover, and Buddhism and nature are inseparable. Also, Buddhism gains a lot of relevance in the presentday world because of the environmental crisis and extinction of a number of species that stares us in the face.

When did you begin collecting stamps, or is it an old hobby?

It’s a childhood passion, though I couldn’t pursue it all these years because I was busy with a job. So, I picked it up a year after I retired. Besides Buddhism, I collect stamps on orchids and post office cancellations on Penny Red.

How do you procure stamps? Were there any stamps you found it difficult to locate?

Most of them are from online sites like ebay and Amazon, and private collectors. It is a time-consuming and difficult process. For this book, it was very difficult to get a 1932 Bamiyan Buddha stamp from Afghanistan — it had been withdrawn by the government due to the protests that followed its issuance. After a twomonth search, I found a man in the UK who was selling it as a part of the 10-stamp series. I had to buy all the 10 even though I needed only one.

How much time do you devote to your hobby every day?

Nearly six-seven hours a day are spent collecting information about different stamps and updating my knowledge on my themes.

Another book in the offing?

Yes, one on orchids. I have already begun working on it. It talks about how the flower is distributed over the world, its uses, the destruction of its habitat and factors responsible for that as well as conservation steps begin taken to save this flower. I am also keen on bringing out a book on nature for which I am collecting philatelic material on national parks and sanctuaries.