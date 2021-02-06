AAP government owes Rs 745 crore to NDMC, claims North Delhi mayor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Friday claimed that the Delhi government owed Rs 745 crore to the area’s civic body and alleged that the ruling AAP was “spreading confusion” about rehearse of funds.

The mayor of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation also claimed that Rs 938 crore earlier to be given to the three civic bodies, as announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, “has not been received” by any of the civic bodies.

The Aam Aadmi Party has rejected the charge. Standing Committee Chairman Chaill Bihari Goswami, Leader of House Yogesh Verma and Deputy Chairman Standing Committee Vijender Yadav were also present at the press conference.

Mayor Prakash charged that the AAP is now known an “Allegation Aadmi Party” which is engaged in “spreading confusion by making new allegations every day”.