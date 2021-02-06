STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA Preeti Tomar denies giving false declaration in nomination form

The AAP MLA has claimed that prior to her marriage to former AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar, her maiden name was Kumari Tulsa Solanki and she was enrolled under that name.

Published: 06th February 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File hoto | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Preeti Tomar on Friday refuted in the Delhi High Court the allegation that she gave a false declaration regarding her educational qualifications in her nomination form. She claimed that her were issued in her maiden name which she changed after her marriage.

The AAP MLA has claimed that prior to her marriage to former AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar, her maiden name was Kumari Tulsa Solanki and she was enrolled under that name in the Raghunath Girls Degree College which is affiliated with the Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

She has also claimed, in her response to the petition challenging her election, that she was issued the BSc and MSc degrees in 1988 and 1990, respectively, from the Meerut University and the BEd degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 1995.

She claimed that after her marriage in 1998, she had changed her name to Preeti Tomar and the change was announced in 2017 in two daily newspapers. Subsequently, she again changed her name to Preeti Jitender Tomar in March 2020, her reply claimed.

Jitender Singh Tomar, a former cabinet minister in the Delhi government, was found guilty of furnishing a fake degree in his election nomination of 2015 and his election as MLA that year was set aside. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Preeti Tomar Delhi High Court
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp