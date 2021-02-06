AAP MLA Preeti Tomar denies giving false declaration in nomination form

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Preeti Tomar on Friday refuted in the Delhi High Court the allegation that she gave a false declaration regarding her educational qualifications in her nomination form. She claimed that her were issued in her maiden name which she changed after her marriage.

The AAP MLA has claimed that prior to her marriage to former AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar, her maiden name was Kumari Tulsa Solanki and she was enrolled under that name in the Raghunath Girls Degree College which is affiliated with the Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

She has also claimed, in her response to the petition challenging her election, that she was issued the BSc and MSc degrees in 1988 and 1990, respectively, from the Meerut University and the BEd degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 1995.

She claimed that after her marriage in 1998, she had changed her name to Preeti Tomar and the change was announced in 2017 in two daily newspapers. Subsequently, she again changed her name to Preeti Jitender Tomar in March 2020, her reply claimed.

Jitender Singh Tomar, a former cabinet minister in the Delhi government, was found guilty of furnishing a fake degree in his election nomination of 2015 and his election as MLA that year was set aside.