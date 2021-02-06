STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: AAP announces candidates for municipal corporation bypolls

The names include Dhirendra from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E and Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E.

Published: 06th February 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP has announced candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections to six seats which will be held on February 28.

The names include Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E, Ramchandra from Rohini C32N and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said that all these leaders have done great work in their respective areas and the party selected them based on their performances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi bypolls Delhi municipal bypolls Delhi municipal corporation
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp