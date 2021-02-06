Delhi Police writes to Google, other social media giants, seeks details of 'toolkit' creators

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police will be writing to Google seeking more information on the Internet Protocol (IP) address which was used to upload the toolkit document shared by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg in her tweet supporting the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

The police have claimed that the creators of the toolkit had the know-how of January 26 violence.

An FIR under IPC sections 124-A (spreading disaffection against the Government of India), 153 (provocation to cause riot) and 120-B (conspiracy) has been registered against the unknown creators and authors of the toolkit. No name, however, is mentioned in the FIR.

According to sources, the police are trying to nab the individual/group behind creating and uploading the document.

The police, citing their preliminary investigation, claimed the document appeared to have created by a foreign-based pro-Khalistani group called “Poetic Justice Foundation”.

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police, which has taken up the investigation, is also keeping a close watch on around 300 social media accounts which have been allegedly pushing “hateful and malicious” contents.

“The intention of the creators of this toolkit appears to be creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encouraging disaffection and ill-will against the Government of India. It also aims at waging social cultural and economic war against India,” said Delhi Police in a statement.

Also, several FIR have been filed against the users of social media handles which have been found spreading either fake news or spreading rumours to spread disaffection against the government among the citizens, said Special CP Crime, Praveer Ranjan, in a media briefing earlier.

The toolkit has a particular section which is titled ‘prior action plan’ and it says that ‘digital strikes’ have to be conducted through hashtags on and before January 26, ‘tweet storm’ from January 23 onwards, ‘physical action’ on January 26 and ‘watch out or join farmers’ march into Delhi and back to the borders, said the police.

The police believe that the unfolding of events, including the violence on January 26, reveals a “copy cat execution” of the action plan. Besides, sources said, the Delhi Police have also written to Facebook and Twitter seeking the IP addresses used to post “fake and malicious information and tried to create disruption” the Republic Day.

Flowers in response to nails on the road

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, “The police had fixed iron nails for farmers but we have decided to plant flowers for them.”

Rows of marigold flowers have come up near the barricading only in a “symbolic gesture” but a relatively bigger plantation drive was underway on a road stretch nearby, BKU media incharge Dharmendra Malik said.

