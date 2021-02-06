STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board prepares summer action plan to do away with water shortage, wastage

After reviewing the ‘summer action plan’ along with senior officials of the water utility, Raghav Chadha termed it as a 'well-thought out plan that would allow the DJB to optimise resources.'

Published: 06th February 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said a “meticulous” plan is being chalked out to ensure that nobody faces water shortage during the upcoming summer.

After reviewing the ‘summer action plan’ along with senior officials of the water utility, Chadha termed it as a “well-thought out plan that would allow the DJB to optimise resources, educate consumers and rationalise water supply”. 

“In keeping with the Arvind Kejriwal government’s pro-welfare measures for Delhi, the DJB is working on a comprehensive plan to ensure that residents don’t have to face any water-related issues. I’m hopeful our collective efforts will help provide Delhi residents an optimum supply of water,” said Chadha.

Chadha stated that “meticulous planning” is underway to address vulnerable areas in Delhi, to reduce unaccounted water consumption, cater to dry areas, augment the existing piped water network and ensure nobody faces any water shortages in the summer “Plans are underway to install additional tube wells in various locations. Further, more colonies will get piped water supply. In addition to the steps already underway, we’re working to ensure that all DJB water filling stations function properly with zero water wastage. It is from these filling stations that tankers are filled, which then make their journey towards places where water is required. Therefore, the starting point itself has to be problem-free,” Chadha noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha AAP
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp