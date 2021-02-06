Delhi Jal Board prepares summer action plan to do away with water shortage, wastage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said a “meticulous” plan is being chalked out to ensure that nobody faces water shortage during the upcoming summer.

After reviewing the ‘summer action plan’ along with senior officials of the water utility, Chadha termed it as a “well-thought out plan that would allow the DJB to optimise resources, educate consumers and rationalise water supply”.

“In keeping with the Arvind Kejriwal government’s pro-welfare measures for Delhi, the DJB is working on a comprehensive plan to ensure that residents don’t have to face any water-related issues. I’m hopeful our collective efforts will help provide Delhi residents an optimum supply of water,” said Chadha.

Chadha stated that “meticulous planning” is underway to address vulnerable areas in Delhi, to reduce unaccounted water consumption, cater to dry areas, augment the existing piped water network and ensure nobody faces any water shortages in the summer “Plans are underway to install additional tube wells in various locations. Further, more colonies will get piped water supply. In addition to the steps already underway, we’re working to ensure that all DJB water filling stations function properly with zero water wastage. It is from these filling stations that tankers are filled, which then make their journey towards places where water is required. Therefore, the starting point itself has to be problem-free,” Chadha noted.