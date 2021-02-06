STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temporary suspension of internet again at Delhi's three border protest sites

Apart from the three sites, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too till 23:59 hours on February 6.

Published: 06th February 2021 05:01 PM

Chakka Jam, Farmer protest

Farmers blocking kundli Manesar Palwal expressway near Singhu border. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the suspension of internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of Delhi, where farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws, for 24 hours till Saturday night in the wake of their 'chakka jam' call, officials said.



The decision has been taken to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency' under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, a home ministry official said.

ALSO READ: RSS leader targets Union Minister Tomar over farmers' stir against agri laws

The internet has been suspended in view of the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) call given by the farmers' unions for Saturday, another official said.

Earlier, the suspension of internet services was ordered at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders and their adjoining areas from 11 PM on January 29 and was effective till 11 PM on January 31, which was further extended till February 2.

On January 26, when large-scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally, internet services were temporarily suspended in some parts of Delhi.

