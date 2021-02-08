STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

After pandemic-hit 2020, Delhi sees rise in power demand in new year

Delhi's peak power demand was 3,504 MW (megawatt) on December 1, 2020.  Since then, it has increased by over 50 per cent, said a BSES spokesperson.

Published: 08th February 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Electricity demand in Delhi is picking up in the new year, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic-hit 2020, with January registering 19 per cent more peaks on 23 days than that in the last year, officials of power distribution companies said on Monday.

Delhi's peak power demand was 3,504 MW (megawatt) on December 1, 2020.

Since then, it has increased by over 50 per cent, said a BSES spokesperson.

"In January 2021, Delhi's peak power demand on 23 days surpassed the peak power demand on corresponding days of January 2020 by up to 19 per cent," he said.

However, Delhi's peak power demand in January 2021 at 5,265 MW, was a shade less than the peak power demand of 5,343 MW in January 2020, he added.

In the winters, Delhi's peak power demand crossed 4,000 MW for the first time on December 16,2020 and 5,000 MW on January 1, 2021, he said.

The trend was replicated in the areas of BSES discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited(BYPL).

"The peak power demand in BRPL's areas of South and West Delhi clocked its 'winter high' of 2,091 MW. Last year, it was 2,020 MW. On the other hand, in BYPL areas of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand, which had clocked 1,165 MW last winter, was 1,107 MW this year," the BSES spokesperson said.

Ensuring reliable supply in any season is as much the function of proper power arrangements as also accurate demand forecast and robust distribution network, he said.

On all these aspects, BSES discoms are "fully geared" to ensure adequate power availability in the coming months, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown BSES
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp