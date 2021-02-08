STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bouncing back with art grants

At present, five grants amounting to £10,000 are available for artists, arts organisations and festivals in both countries to develop collaboration projects.

Published: 08th February 2021

Example of a collaboration for the India-Wales art grant

By Express News Service

Connections Through Culture: India-Wales is a grant scheme by the British Council supported by Wales Arts International and Arts Council Wales to develop cross-cultural collaborations and new artistic work between India and Wales.

Excerpts from an exclusive conversation with Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council for The Morning Standard:

Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts
India, British Council

What are the primary highlights of this particular grant?
The grant is designed to provide support to individual artists, arts organisations, and festivals based in India and Wales to co-create new artistic work, embed creative skills and develop capacity, and share practice through one-year research and development grant from April 2021 to February 2022. Artists, arts organisations, and festivals in both countries benefit from the inspiration gained from exchanging ideas and sharing their cultural history through the development of new art products. With the pandemic, we are offering partners the opportunity to support remote collaboration through digital/ virtual plat forms and formats.

What are some of the stellar cross-cultural collaborations you saw last year?
Despite the pandemic, we saw immense resilience from the 2019-20 grantees including the first of its kind virtual music festival — Ziro Focus (zirofocus. com) between Ziro Festival in India and FOCUS Wales. The 2019 grants were announced in November and 2020 was utilised by the artists to complete their projects. A visual arts call out by Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation in collaboration with the Diffusion Festival/Fotogallery, in Wales, is supporting five photographers/ lens-based artists in Wales and India to produce work on the theme — Imagining the Nation State, which will be showcased at both festivals in the coming year.

Overall, what are the primary themes you hope to see this year in the applications?
We hope to receive a diverse range of applications for an innovative artistic response to collaboration across borders. The idea is to explore societal impact, opportunities, new networks, and/or capacity building with equality, diversity, inclusion, and mutuality as central components.

