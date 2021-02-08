STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man walks first time in months after hip replacement surgery

On January 25 and 26, Kumar underwent successful hip replacement surgeries at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Published: 08th February 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This January 26 will always remain special for Sunil Kumar. While the country celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the 34-year-old south-west Delhi resident got a new lease of life this day, thanks to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.   

Till last week, Kumar, diagnosed with the severe grade of Ankylosing Spondylitis — a condition in which all central joints of the body become one block if left untreated, was completely bedridden for the past six months with intense pain in both hip and leg areas. He had been eating and drinking all lying down and was unable to perform daily basic needs. On January 25 and 26, Kumar underwent successful hip replacement surgeries at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The hospital said Kumar’s spine from neck to pelvis was completely fused and even he wasn’t able to bend his neck. His both hip joints were fused, thus rendering the patient as a complete ‘block of bone’.  
Both the hip joint replacement surgeries were conducted so that he could bend the lower limbs bend and he could be made to sit and walk.

“Uncemented ceramic total hip replacement was done which took almost six hours. Hips were made fully mobile in all directions by cutting the bones & releasing all the contracted soft tissues. This was a challenging surgery as due to disease, pelvis and femur had become one bone and it was very difficult to demarcate the hip position. After opening the area, we cut the femur from the pelvis free.

Under C-arm (portable X-ray) we put a pin where the hip joint might have been and started making the space for the socket of the hip. After putting in a new socket we replaced the femur head with a new ceramic head. The new hip was reduced and the area was closed. The patient got a full range of motion immediately after the surgery,” said Dr Anant Kumar Tiwari, senior consultant, joint replacement surgery at the hospital. “Unfortunately, Ankylosing Spondylitis is commonly seen among young population,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hip replacement surgery Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp