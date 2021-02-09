STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘A virtual gamified learn from home experience’

The outcomes are based on speed, accuracy, and the number of attempts a student takes to complete a particular learning session. 

Published: 09th February 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Students using STEPAPP to enhance textbook learning; App Founder Praveen Tyagi

By Express News Service

STEPApp, a  gamified learning application, has been developed by a team of 400+ IITians and doctors. Recently, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam has decided to introduce and implement STEPapp in six of their schools,  benefiting 3,000-5,000 students. This is a CSR initiative for girl child education, and STEPapp is providing a 1-year subscription free of cost. Further, STEPapp will identify talents  for scholarships via this platform in preparation for competitive examinations like IIT/NEET. Praveen Tyagi, Founder of STEPapp, gives us the lowdown: 

What led you to launch this app?
After 22+ years of teaching, grooming, guiding, and mentoring some of the finest minds of this country through PACE IIT & Medical, there was still an urge to build a strong conceptual foundation for students’ careers. Education plays a significant role in our lives; helps us build an opinion and gives us life perspective. 

What are the issues pertaining to education that led you to create this app?
We always aim to solve these two major problems in India: Educational inequalities and Low Technology Adoption.These two problems have given us the opportunities to keep ourselves working harder and keeping us connected with the education sector in our country.After extensive research, we came up with the idea of a gamified digital learning solution: STEPapp. With STEPapp, students can now learn and revise the topics thoroughly without any disruption at the ease of their homes.

What are the app’s top features?
It allows the students to measure their learning outcomes in a simplified manner. The outcomes are based on speed, accuracy, and the number of attempts a student takes to complete a particular learning session. 

What class and subjects the app caters to?
STEPapp is a gamified, interactive, and adaptive learning app that makes learning Math & Science fun and interesting for K-12 school students. It enables students to play and learn at the same time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stepapp
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp