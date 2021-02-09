‘A virtual gamified learn from home experience’

By Express News Service

STEPApp, a gamified learning application, has been developed by a team of 400+ IITians and doctors. Recently, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam has decided to introduce and implement STEPapp in six of their schools, benefiting 3,000-5,000 students. This is a CSR initiative for girl child education, and STEPapp is providing a 1-year subscription free of cost. Further, STEPapp will identify talents for scholarships via this platform in preparation for competitive examinations like IIT/NEET. Praveen Tyagi, Founder of STEPapp, gives us the lowdown:

What led you to launch this app?

After 22+ years of teaching, grooming, guiding, and mentoring some of the finest minds of this country through PACE IIT & Medical, there was still an urge to build a strong conceptual foundation for students’ careers. Education plays a significant role in our lives; helps us build an opinion and gives us life perspective.

What are the issues pertaining to education that led you to create this app?

We always aim to solve these two major problems in India: Educational inequalities and Low Technology Adoption.These two problems have given us the opportunities to keep ourselves working harder and keeping us connected with the education sector in our country.After extensive research, we came up with the idea of a gamified digital learning solution: STEPapp. With STEPapp, students can now learn and revise the topics thoroughly without any disruption at the ease of their homes.

What are the app’s top features?

It allows the students to measure their learning outcomes in a simplified manner. The outcomes are based on speed, accuracy, and the number of attempts a student takes to complete a particular learning session.

What class and subjects the app caters to?

STEPapp is a gamified, interactive, and adaptive learning app that makes learning Math & Science fun and interesting for K-12 school students. It enables students to play and learn at the same time.