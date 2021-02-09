STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Brave cop turns 'superman', saves elderly couple from fire in Delhi

By that time someone had alerted the fire and rescue services. However, Vikram Singh didn’t wait for the rescuers to arrive.  

Published: 09th February 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

(Representational Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reminding of the scenes in a superhero movie, a Delhi police constable braved raging fire and saved the lives of an elderly couple from a residential building in Greater Kailash area on Sunday night. 

Forty-three-year-old Vikram Singh said he was patrolling the area when he noticed thick smoke coming out of a residential building. “As I rushed to the building, I could see fire on the first floor and it was spreading. The gate to the building was locked,” the constable said adding that without wasting a second he rushed to a nearby shop and got hold of a hammer and broke the lock. 

By that time someone had alerted the fire and rescue services. However, Vikram Singh didn’t wait for the rescuers to arrive.  “On the first floor I saw the land lady but she refused to come out saying there were some important documents inside. I had to convince her how life is important than a piece of paper. Later, some residents told me that two senior citizens were stranded on the terrace. I quickly reached the roof and evacuated both of them,” he said. 

“I thought I would die, but from somewhere the policeman came like a Superman and lifted me on his shoulder,” said 85-year-old Lalita Bahal. Her husband Shamsher Bahadur (90) was all in praise for the policeman. “Constable Vikram will be suitably rewarded for his valiant act,” said DCP South Atul Kumar Thakur. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp