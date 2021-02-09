Brave cop turns 'superman', saves elderly couple from fire in Delhi

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reminding of the scenes in a superhero movie, a Delhi police constable braved raging fire and saved the lives of an elderly couple from a residential building in Greater Kailash area on Sunday night.

Forty-three-year-old Vikram Singh said he was patrolling the area when he noticed thick smoke coming out of a residential building. “As I rushed to the building, I could see fire on the first floor and it was spreading. The gate to the building was locked,” the constable said adding that without wasting a second he rushed to a nearby shop and got hold of a hammer and broke the lock.

By that time someone had alerted the fire and rescue services. However, Vikram Singh didn’t wait for the rescuers to arrive. “On the first floor I saw the land lady but she refused to come out saying there were some important documents inside. I had to convince her how life is important than a piece of paper. Later, some residents told me that two senior citizens were stranded on the terrace. I quickly reached the roof and evacuated both of them,” he said.

“I thought I would die, but from somewhere the policeman came like a Superman and lifted me on his shoulder,” said 85-year-old Lalita Bahal. Her husband Shamsher Bahadur (90) was all in praise for the policeman. “Constable Vikram will be suitably rewarded for his valiant act,” said DCP South Atul Kumar Thakur.