STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

FIR lodged about missing farmer who participated in January 26 tractor rally: Police to Delhi HC

Despite several requests to the police station concerned, no formal complaint or FIR was registered, the petitioner has claimed.

Published: 09th February 2021 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that a missing person FIR has been registered about a Haryana-based farmer whose whereabouts are not known since January 26 after he participated in a tractor rally in the national capital that turned violent.

The submission by the Delhi Police was made before a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice A J Bhambhani during the hearing of a habeas corpus plea moved by the brother of the missing farmer.

The court asked the police, represented by Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, to file a status report before the next date of hearing on February 17.

The petitioner, Baljeet, represented by advocates Naginder Benipal and Aditi Pundhir, has claimed that his brother Bajinder had participated in the tractor rally and was missing since January 26.

Despite several requests to the police station concerned, no formal complaint or FIR was registered, the petitioner has claimed.

During the physical hearing of the matter on Tuesday, the bench asked the Senior Superintendent of Police of Jhajjar to render all possible assistance to the Delhi Police to locate the petitioner's brother, advocate Naginder Benipal said.

He also said during the hearing, police told the court that it has constituted three teams to locate Bajinder and they have interrogated 15 people in this regard.

The police have also told the court that it has not arrested any such person in connection with the violence which occurred on January 26.

The tractor parade on January 26 that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two months now against the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC Delhi Tractor Rally
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp