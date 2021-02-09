MCD by-elections: Candidates perform ‘puja, padyatra’ before filing nominations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The filling of nomination papers for municipal corporation by-elections in Delhi was marked by ‘padyatra’, ‘puja’ and claims of victory by party leaders on Monday. BJP candidates along with senior party leaders and workers performed ‘puja’ before filling their nominations for the bypolls to five seats of municipal wards.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, party general secretary Harsh Malhotra and other leaders joined the ‘puja’ as Shalimar Bagh North candidate Surbhi Jaju filed the nomination paper. Other party candidates also performed ‘puja’ before reaching the nomination centres in processions.Gupta asserted victory of BJP candidates on all five seats, and asked party workers to complete door-to-door voter list verification in the wards by the weekend. He also asked the party workers to concentrate on ensuring high voting percentage in the elections.

BJP candidate from Rohini C ward Rakesh Goel, Chauhan Bangar candidate Mohammad Nazir Ansari, Siyaram Kanojia from Kalyanpuri and Om Prakash Gugarwal filed the their nominations on Monday.

Congress candidates also filed their nomination papers on Monday with Delhi party president Anil Kumar claiming clean sweep in the bypolls. Kumar along with Congress workers, accompanied party candidate Zubair Ahamad, in a ‘padyatra’ before he filed his nomination papers from Chauhan Bangar. Four other Congress candidates, accompanied by Congress workers, also filed their nomination papers.

AAP candidates also filed their nominations. Dhirendra Kumar from Kalyanpuri and Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri filed their nominations at the SDM office of Geeta Colony. Mohammad Isharaq Khan, the candidate from Ward Chauhan Bangar, Ram Chandra, candidate from Rohini C, also filed their nominations.

5 wards go to polls

Shalimar Bagh, Rohini-C, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar wards are going to the polls. Four of the five wards fell vacant after sitting councillors won assembly polls on AAP ticket last year. The Shalimar Bagh ward fell vacant following the death of Renu Jaju, who had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2017.