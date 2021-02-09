STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Workshop on vigilance for govt officials begins

The Delhi government has launched a training-cum-workshop for its senior officials in the vigilance branch of various departments.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has launched a training-cum-workshop for its senior officials in the vigilance branch of various departments. The decision to hold a five-day certificate course on vigilance matters has been taken following the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The programme aims to improve governance and achieve zero tolerance against corruption, said officials privy to the matter.

The workshop is being organised jointly by the Union Territory Civil Services (UTCS) and the directorate of training (DoT) based on the request from the directorate of vigilance (DoV).Last month, the DoV sought names of senior officials — deputy secretary, assistant director, vigilance officer, section officer and branch in-charge working in vigilance branch — from various departments.The five-day workshop for the first batch comprising 30 officers began on Monday.

“In compliance to the intimation received from the DoV, officers are being deputed for training to be conducted at the UTCS. The officers, who will be attending the five-day certificate course, have been asked to prepare a report and presentation about their training on vigilance matters after completion of the programme. They will send the report to the director,” said an official of the women and child development department.The department has nominated two officers, who are part of the first batch.

Various departments had held several activities and outreach programmes, including grievance redressal camps, as part of vigilance awareness week in October to disseminate anti-corruption messages.The UTCS mainly imparts training to IAS (AGMUT) probationers, DANICS probationers and all in-service officers or officials of the Delhi government and local and autonomous bodies. The basic objective of training is to contribute and improve administration.The DoV is under the overall control and supervision of the chief secretary. 

