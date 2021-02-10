BJP MP Gautam Gambhir opens Delhi's second Jan Rasoi in New Ashok Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday opened a second 'Jan Rasoi', a private canteen to feed the poor and needy in the city, in New Ashok Nagar area of his parliamentary constituency.

The food at the canteen is available at subsidised rate with a basic meal at the cost of Re 1. BJP national vice-president and Delhi in-charge Baijayant Panda inaugurated the canteen in presence of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. The first 'Jan Rasoi' was opened in Gandhi Nagar in December last year, where around 1,000 people are served food every day.

Gambhir said that the 'Jan Rasoi' is not just a kitchen but a movement. "A movement to feed those in need, a movement to end hunger... Food is the most basic necessity and even in the national capital people are unable to get two square meals a day," he said.

Attacking Arvind Kejriwal, he said that the CM had promised hundreds of subsidised canteens for the poor but it was only for advertisements. "Nothing is there on the ground. I have not entered politics to compete in drama and dharnas but to bring real change and that is what I am doing," the MP from East Delhi said.