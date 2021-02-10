Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, CM Kejriwal wants no drop in guard

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a gap of almost nine months, the national capital saw zero death owing to the deadly coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government released on Tuesday. Delhi reported 100 fresh COVID-19 infections, 144 recoveries and zero deaths. Delhi's death toll due to coronavirus stands at 10,882, with 1,052 active cases.

There are 441 people in home isolation. The last time zero fatality count was recorded on May 11 last year. The Delhi government's latest data shows that the Capital's recovery rate has risen to 98.12 per cent, the highest so far. The city's overall coronavirus case tally rose to 6,36,260, of which 6,24,326 have recovered.

"Good news for Delhiites...Today, not a single death occurred due to corona. Congratulations to the people of Delhi. Corona cases have also reduced and the vaccine campaign is running rapidly. Delhiites fought very hard against corona. We still have to take complete precautions," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

दिल्लीवासियों के लिए सुखद समाचार



आज कोरोना की वजह से दिल्ली में एक भी मौत नहीं हुई। दिल्लीवासियों को बधाई



कोरोना के केस भी कम हो चुके हैं, वैक्सीन अभियान तेज़ी से चल रहा है



दिल्लीवालों ने कोरोना के ख़िलाफ़ बहुत कठिन लड़ाई लड़ी



हमें अब भी पूरी सावधानी बरतनी है। https://t.co/pkwrOTRUkK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2021

Health minister Satyendar Jain hailed Delhi's collective will for the result. "I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and frontline workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail,” Jain tweeted.

Congratulations Delhi! A big positive news after so many months...

The Zero death day ....

now let's wish for - Zero case day https://t.co/pv873hwydw — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 9, 2021

"Congratulations Delhi! Big positive news after so many months...The zero death day.... now let’s wish for zero case day," tweeted Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.