The paintings lead the way: Divya Singh on debut exhibition

By Express News Service

Divya Singh's debut exhibition Notes for Tomorrow tries to understand the nature of time. She juxtaposes this understanding with constant variables such as light and the slow moving planets in her oil on-canvas paintings. In an interview with The Morning Standard, she talks about traces, residues and loss, "which inadvertently tied up with both memory and melancholia; the two central themes in my work". Excerpts:

How did you arrive at this theme?

From 2016-18, I pursued my Master's degree, being consumed almost entirely by my focus on trying to understand the nature of time. I realised the visceral, stark, actuality, of the phenomenon of death after I had witnessed it first hand – within my house.

This experience vastly altered my notion of existence and time and it played a vital role in what became the centre of my concerns and my practice as a visual artist over a period of the two years that I spent in the university.

All that I learnt within the space of this time period spent in the university, evolved within my practice, and led me to focus and develop the series of paintings exhibited here.

Did the pandemic affect your art making process?

Quite frankly, it only reinforced my way of life, solidified my resolve to work in the manner in which I do currently, (in isolation) and gave me the space and time that I had wished for. It made me bloom.

Could you elaborate your view of the microcosm?

The minute structural similarities between our lived realities and the nature of the universe as both separate and intertwined dimensions have been an endless source of inspiration to me. This understanding of our collective reality as a microcosm, has lent a lot to the basic fibre of the paracosm that I constructed and inhabited for most of my life. I understand it as a special zone which morphs, and is endlessly birthing. Nothing about it is defined, it is quite alive and it is lush within its own silence.

Future plans

Since my work has a lot to do with literature and cinema, the possibilities and directions are endless. However, theoretically, I am doing my best to cultivate a certain decolonial consciousness in order to shed the post-colonial baggage within my work and in my existence.

It is a rather lengthy process and requires much thought and effort. There is ambivalence, a certain fire to create everything all at once, and yet there are always more books than one can read within a lifetime. More directions than one can choose from. At the moment, I am at one of many thresholds. The paintings usually lead the way, I sometimes only follow.

Till: February 20 At: Shrine Empire, D- 395 Defence Colony