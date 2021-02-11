STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ahead of the game

Actor Sushant Singh about playing a detective, his South Indian films and working with RGV

Published: 11th February 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sushant Singh

By Ayesha Tabassum 
Express News Service

Sushant Singh, the actor who debuted in Ram Gopal Varma’s (RGV) classic Satya in 1998, as Pakiya, has come a long way. What makes Sushant an actor in the league of experimental artistes is that he has always challenged himself by doing roles that are out of the box. His latest outing as detective Adi Bhagat on Flipkart Video’s new interactive crime show Kaun? Who did it? proves why Singh is an artiste who brings a cinematic edge even to a web series.

Screen presence His sharp performance as the retired cop who is forced to go back to solving cases seems to have impressed audiences. The concept of an interactive crime show is what attracted the actor to be part of this project. Once onboard, he says, the challenging part was to prepare for the show. “Adi’s character is quite interesting. I made him a slightly eccentric, unpredictable and quirky character who drops witty one-liners.

The limp  (which is a prominent feature of the cop, Adi) reminded me of Dr House, one of my favourite characters. It was my suggestion to get the boots with a brace, and I had to practise walking in them, which was quite painful. But the entire experience was fun, and we improvised further when we started shooting,” shares the actor, who is a fan of Indian detectives such as Karamchand and Byomkesh Bakshi.

Play of words
Singh’s outing in South Indian cinema is not restricted only to Telugu. His most recent film in Kannada was the Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan. The actor says being a part of Telugu and Kannada films has been quite challenging for him. “My acting might have looked effortless, but it hasn’t been easy at all. I have to work hard on my dialogues because of the language barrier.

But I enjoyed working in Pailwaan. The director and Sudeep helped me with the language, the syntax, and I tried to make it as fun as possible, but I couldn’t improvise,” he says.  Next, the actor will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. “It is a madcap dark comedy and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. I will be starting the shoot in Patiala soon,” says Singh, whose latest web series Jeet Ki Zid on Zee5 has garnered quite a lot of interest online.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushant SIngh
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp