Air quality ‘very poor’ in, Noida, ‘poor’ in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: The average air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, while it was “poor” in Gurugram and Faridabad, according to data released by a government agency on Wednesday.

Pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Wednesday was 356 in Ghaziabad, 311 in Noida, 348 in Greater Noida, 294 in Faridabad and 247 in Gurugram, according to the CPCB’s Sameer mobile application. On Tuesday, it was 374 in Ghaziabad, 347 in Noida, 348 in Greater Noida, 322 in Faridabad and 313 in Gurugram.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the “very poor” category may cause respiratory illness to people on a prolonged exposure, while a “poor” AQI may lead to breathing discomfort to most people on a prolonged exposure. Meanwhile, It was a clear Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year,” a MeT official said.