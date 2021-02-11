DCPCR launches programme for welfare panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the Department of Women and Child Development have jointly launched a three-day training programme for child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards and district child protection officers, officials said on Wednesday.

The DCPCR, being the statutory body entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the effective implementation of the laws pertaining to child rights, has collaborated with the Department of Women and Child Development for the training, which assumes significance in the light of the roles of the child welfare committees (CWCs) and juvenile justice boards (JJBs).

The programme, which will have another three-day refresher course in March, focusses on building nuanced positions of the laws along with discussions on important Supreme Court and high court judgments, and practical skills such as record management, leveraging technology, drafting concise and detailed orders, and preparation of individual child care plans, the child rights body said in a statement.DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu said the institutions need to redesign their processes to make them truly child-centric. DWCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam emphasised on the importance of analysing the circumstances that lead to a child committing a crime.