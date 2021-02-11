STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DDA okays policy for development of green belts

Authority to now allow planned projects in villages and low density residential areas

Published: 11th February 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With an aim to regulate development on land in green belts and low density residential area (LDRA), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday approved ‘Green Development Area (GDA) Policy’ to provide an integrated framework for growth. The policy will ensure seamless development of infrastructure and road network within and around the agricultural land and green belt, said DDA officials.

At present, no new construction— either residential or commercial, is permitted in 47 rural villages including Mitraon, Dhansa, Tikri Kalan, Kapashera, Bijwasan and others in the national capital. The new policy, which is likely to benefit 70 villages, will allow planned development  in these villages like hospitals or parks.

The DDA officials said that construction is already taking place in villages, which are part of the green belt, despite curbs, therefore, the agency had planned to permit controlled development there.     
Besides basic facilities, institutions, hospitals, and farmhouses will be allowed in the villages but with less floor area ratio (FAR). However, some relaxation will be given for residential components. 

“All the parameters related to green buildings, green infrastructure and zero discharge complexes will have to be adopted by the landowners. The policy is expected to facilitate them to utilise their lands for economic uses, thereby minimizing misuse, unauthorized construction and ensuring balanced development,” said an official of the DDA. 

The policy will be put in the public domain for inviting objections or suggestions after which it will be placed before the authority for final approval so that a notification can be issued.  In Wednesday meeting which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, several other key proposals were approved by the authority besides GDA policy. 

Baijal also asked officials to ensure close monitoring and timely completion of DDA’s flagship projects such as Bharat Vandana Park, transit-oriented development (TOD) project at Karkardooma, and ‘Delhi Cycle Walk Development’ along Yamuna riverfront.

Action plan prepared for water bodies
An action plan for rejuvenation of 41 of the water bodies in the national capital has been prepared. Work at 10 water bodies has already been completed and 13 are nearing completion. The agency has planned take up rejuvenation of remaining water bodies on priority for which Rs 40 crores have been set aside. It has also allocated Rs 105 crores for rejuvenation and restoration of the floodplains of the Yamuna river

FOCUS ON INFRASTRUCTURE,  NEW FACILITIES

The DDA has set aside a ‘significant’ chunk of its budget for concentrated developments of sub cities like Dwarka, Narela and Rohini. As part of its focus on infrastructure projects, it will provide a grant to DMRC for Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor in Phase IV and also for the Urban Extension Road (UER) II through the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)

